Adeleke Imposes 24-Hour Curfew On Igbajo Community

Osun State Governor, Senator Ademola Adeleke, has imposed a 24-hour curfew on Igbajo in Boluwaduro Local Government Area following a breakdown of law and order that occurred overnight into the early hours of Monday.

The decision, announced through the Commissioner for Information and Public Enlightenment, Oluomo Kolapo Alimi, follows intelligence reports from the Governor’s Special Adviser on Security, Barr. Samuel Ojo, indicating escalating unrest linked to the death of Prince Adegboyega Famodun, who passed away last Saturday after a brief illness.

Governor Adeleke condemned the violence and warned that his administration would not tolerate any form of civil disorder capable of disrupting the peace currently enjoyed across Osun State.

He directed all residents, indigenes and non-indigenes alike to maintain peace, stressing that anyone found instigating chaos would face the full weight of the law.

As part of the enforcement of the curfew, the Governor ordered a joint deployment of Army, Police, DSS, and NSCDC personnel to maintain round-the-clock surveillance in the affected town.

Adeleke also extended his condolences once again to the family of the late Prince Famodun and the entire Igbajo community, praying for the peaceful repose of his soul.

The curfew takes effect immediately and will remain until peace is fully restored.