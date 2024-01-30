Adeleke Imposes 12-Hour Curfew On Osun LGAs Over Renewed Communal Clashes

Osun State Governor, Ademola Adeleke, has imposed a 12-hour curfew on Ilobu and Ifon communities in Orolu and Irepodun Local Government Areas, over renewed communal clashes caused by land disputes.

Kolapo Alimi, the commissioner for information and public enlightenment, announced the curfew on Tuesday.

According to Alimi, it became imperative to prevent further breakdown of law and order in the affected communities.

The incident reportedly led to the deaths of two persons with villages razed down

“Following the just concluded state security meeting, Osun state government has taken the following decisions aimed at ensuring lasting peace in the warring communities of Ifon and Ilobu:

“That 6 pm to 6 am curfew will be imposed with immediate effect starting from today, Tuesday, the 30th of Jan 2024 on the warring communities;

“The Osun state government should set up a joint task force of all stakeholders in the warring communities which should include traditional chiefs of Ifon, Ilobu and Erin Osun with immediate effect;

“That a high-powered stakeholders meeting will be held with all traditional chiefs and rulers from the three communities with government officials and all security chiefs in attendance;

“That a contingent of all security personnel, comprising the Army, Police, and Civil Defence, be deployed to the warring communities with immediate effect.

“While the present administration under the leadership of His Excellency, Senator Ademola Adeleke, has mobilized all the necessary security personnel to the warring communities it, accordingly with the affected people, who lost their loved ones in the wake of the renewed violence

“Premised on the review of the security situation, His Excellency, Senator Ademola Adeleke, in his capacity as the Chief Security Officer of the state, has approved that the 6 pm to 6 am curfew be imposed with immediate effect.

“Finally, in this regard, anyone or group of persons found or caught doing or instigating any further violence, knowingly or unknowingly, in breach of lasting peace would be made to face the music, via necessary prosecution, in line with the dictates of the law of Nigeria.”