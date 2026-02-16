Adeleke Hosts Canadian Delegation

…Drums Support For Nigerian-Canadian Subnational Economic Initiatives

Governor Ademola Adeleke of Osun State has called on the Canadian High Commission to join hands with his government for the drive to open a new partnership between Nigerian and Canadian subnational governments.

The governor made the request on Monday while hosting a delegation of the Canadian High Commission led by the Deputy High Commissioner, calling the initiative “a timely option in view of global economic realignment”.

Accompanied by the Deputy Governor, Prince Kola Adewusi, the Secretary to the State Government, Hon Teslim Igbalaye and the Head of Service, Elder Ayanleye Aina, Governor Adeleke said, “ Osun state presents to Canada a test case for expansion of economic and trade relations.

“I recognise the strong diplomatic and economic ties between Canada and Nigeria, built on shared democratic values and mutual respect. I am glad that we are jointly building on a partnership to extend the Nigerian-Canadian trade pact to sub-national levels of both countries.

“In view of global economic realignment, Canada should expand its partnership to state governments where economic and trade opportunities abound. We are a politically stable and economically strong state with extensive opportunities for Canadian companies and businesses. Osun is open for business and ready for strategic international partnerships.

“Our state parades huge investment opportunities in key areas such as Agriculture and agro-processing; Solid minerals and responsible mining; Renewable energy; Education and skills development; Technology and innovation; Creative and cultural industries, among others.

“We have demonstrated commitment to improving ease of doing business, transparency, and investor protection. Our state has digitised its tax system, and the acquisition of a certificate of occupancy for businesses is now within 45 days of Windows. Our free trade zones are open for investors, and we have recorded big progress in reducing Osun’s infrastructure deficit.

“Our Interest in partnerships goes beyond trade to include knowledge transfer, institutional collaboration, and capacity building. We are optimistic that this visit will translate to deepening subnational cooperation between Osun State and Canada for shared prosperity.

“Partnership between Osun state and Canadian subnational governments is an initiative we should jointly pursue. I just returned from the International Mining Indaba held in Cape Town, South Africa and look forward to attending a mining conference in Canada this year”, the governor noted.

While touching on the political situation in Osun state, the governor assured the diplomatic team that “Osun state is actively engaging with the Nigerian national government to resolve some binational disagreements you may be reading in the news.

“Our democracy is a work in progress, and we are assured that ongoing contact with the Federal authority will provide an eventual political solution to the crisis at the local government level in the state.

“We hold to the fact that our president, Bola Ahmed Tinubu, is a democrat and he is committed to ensuring observance of the constitution and the rule of law. Osun remains peaceful, and governance delivery is ongoing. I have prioritised good governance, and Mr President is equally an agent of good governance and people-centred administration. We are therefore in consensus with the Presidency and the Federal Government.

Speaking earlier, the head of the Canadian delegation, Carlus Rojas Arbulu, said the team is in the state to explore economic partnerships between Osun businesses and Canadian companies.

According to the top diplomat, Osun is selected for the partnership exploration in view of its potential, assuring that the Canadian government is committed to supporting and facilitating partnerships between subnational businesses in Canada and Nigeria.

The delegation for the seven-day visitation includes diplomats from the trade and political departments.

The Special Adviser to the governor on Social Development Goals and Multilateral cooperation, Hon Bankole Omisore, is coordinating the economic visitation.