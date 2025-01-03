Adeleke Has Saved Lives With Modern Facilities In Osun PHCs – OSSHMB Chair

Share

The Osun State Hospitals Management Board (OSSHMB) has said that rehabilitation of the Primary Health Centres (PHCs) in the state by Governor Ademola Adeleke has reduced maternal, child morbidity and mortality rate in the state.

The OSSHMB Chairman, Dr Kingsley Akinroye, who made this remark in a statement issued on Friday in Lagos, applauded the donations of the First Lady of the state, Mrs Titilola Adeleke to the first baby of the Year 2025 at Osun State Specialists Hospital, Asubiaro Osogbo.

Akinroye thanked the first lady’s initiatives, which focuses on women and children, since the inception of Adeleke administration.

The Chairman said: “This confirms that you are aware that before the inception of the government of Governor Adeleke, the maternal and child morbidity and mortality rate in Osun State was one of the highest in Nigeria (33 out of 36 States).

“However, within two years, specifically by November 2024, as assessed by the Federal Government of Nigeria, Osun State came first in the Grand National Challenge.

“The state was awarded a huge financial amount in recognition of the upscaling of the Osun State Primary Health Care System by Gov. Ademola Adeleke.”

Moving forward, Akinroye sought the first lady’s support in raising the level of the secondary health care system in Osun in terms of infrastructure and renovation to high standard.

According to him, all the health facilities need medical doctors, nurses and laboratory staff.

Akinroye, the Executive Director, Nigerian Heart Foundation (NHF) said: “The last recruitment of all hospitals’ full – time staff was in 2013 in Osun State

“We seek your voice and support to implore Gov. Ademola Adeleke to open the door of employment for healthcare workers In 2025 including medical D

Doctors, aurses, and laboratory staff.

“This is in addition to giving them a ‘Special Welfare Package’, to facilitate making Osun State first choice for the employment of health personnel in Nigeria to forestall the ‘japa syndrome’ affecting many states in Nigeria.”

According to him, if the above issues are looked into, they will enhance health delivery status in Osun as one of the five agenda points of Adeleke’s Administration.

He said that health and wellness were also in Global Perceptive No 3 Sustainable Development Goal (SDG).

