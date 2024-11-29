Adeleke Has Nothing Tangible To Show For 2 Years, Says APC

Share

The All Progressives Congress (APC) says Osun State Governor Ademola Adeleke has nothing tangible to show for his two years in office.

Speaking at a press conference in Osogbo, Osun APC spokesman Kola Olabisi claimed that the only sector that has been adequately funded by the state government is where one laptop was bought for N2.1 million, adding N3 billion was allocated to buy 20 Jeeps for unproductive politicians.

He said: “Given the N630 billion revenue (both states and 30 LGAs) that has come the way of the current administration, the government should not have got any excuse not to have fully settled the modulated arrears.”

Olabisi claimed that the state government has received N385 billion from the federal allocation from January 2023 to September 2024.

He said: “This includes N4.3 billion UBEC and N1.3 billion TETFUND grants received from the Federal Government in 2023 to uplift infrastructure in our primary and tertiary institutions.

“All these Federal Government grants do not form part of the federation allocation which has doubled since 2023 when subsidies on fuel and forex were removed by the Federal Government.

“By all estimates, Osun has been lucky with revenue, particularly with the federal revenue which has recorded a 100 per cent rise in the last 12 months.

“The federal allocation in 2022 before the inauguration of the current government was N73 billion (before debt deductions).”

Share

Please follow and like us: