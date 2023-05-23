Adeleke Harps On Promotion Of Yoruba Cultural Heritage

Governor of Osun State, Ademola Adeleke, has implored all Yorubas at home and in the diaspora on the need to embrace the traditional values and culture of the Yorubas.

Governor Adeleke gave the admonition in Osogbo, the State Capital at the 2023 world cultural day.

New Telegraph reports that the theme of this year’s celebration is: “Yoruba Culture and Traditions: What Impact and Development So Far?”

Governor Adeleke who was represented by the Coordinating Director, Ministry of Culture and Tourism, Mrs Solabomi Akinsola, frowned at the way many Yorubas have neglected their Culture at the expense of Westernization.

He further emphasized: “I want you to note that our culture is our pride and we have to be proud of it. Many of the foreigners are using money to learn the Yoruba language, and they prefer to eat our delicacies even in their own countries, but it’s a pity that we, who are the real owners of the culture do not appreciate what we have.

“Most parents are not helping their children in promoting the future of our culture, in terms of dressing, speech, greetings, eating among others.

“Most herbs, vegetables, and leaves are fast in healing than many foreign drugs which we spend a huge amount of money on to buy “. He concluded.

Speaking, the Asiwaju Awo Agbaye, Chief Olalekan Atanda appreciated the Government of Osun State under the leadership of Governor Adeleke for recognizing the traditional worshipers adding that traditionalists in Osun had gathered together at Ile-Ife a few days ago, to pray for Nigeria, the newly elected president, Bola Tinubu and Osun as a whole do that the ancestors should give the incoming president the needed wisdom and strength to rule and make Nigeria a better place.

In their separate goodwill messages, Ambassador Femi Tade, and Agbongbon Awo of Osogbo land, Chief Faniyi Fakayode noted that, as the theme of this year’s connotes, Yoruba Culture and Traditions are so beautiful and all necessary machinery should be put in place to augment them at all times for the sake of the present and coming generations.

The duo equally appealed to the present administration to accord Isese (Traditional Religion) the necessary attention and consideration like other religions.