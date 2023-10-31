Adeleke Harps On Importance Of Sporting Activities

…As Osun hosts 2023 Edition Of Nat’l. Judiciary Games

Osun State Governor, Ademola Adeleke has harped on the importance of sporting activities, saying it fosters the spirit of oneness and national cohesion among participants.

The Governor, who was represented by the Attorney General and Commissioner for Justice, Barr Jimi Bada disclosed this at the opening ceremony of the 2023 Edition of the National Judiciary Sport Festival, held at Osogbo Township Stadium, Osogbo Osun State capital.

Adeleke who described sport as a unifying factor said sport as an activity unites more than anything else; pointing out that the place of sports in the lives of humans cannot be over-emphasized

He emphasized the value of sport with regard to national development.

Adeleke however welcomed the participants of the sports festival to the state just as he implored them to enjoy the warmth and hospitality of the good people of the State.

The President of the National Sports Association for Judiciary, Mr Emeka Ndili in his opening remarks said the game will strengthen judiciary relationships across borders also enabling Judiciary staff to be mentally and physically fit for the jobs ahead.

He also commended the efforts of the Osun State Government for giving them the opportunity and support to host the tournament in the state.

“Osun State is very peaceful and hospitable. We are happy to be here and we must thank the Executive Governor, His Excellency Senator Ademola Adeleke for supporting us in achieving all these.

‘My lord, the Chief Justice of Nigeria, Hon. Justice Olukayode Ariwoola GCON, who is from the South-West, really wanted the region to host this year’s event and am glad we are coming back to the South West, for the first time in twenty-four years.

“Sixteen States and 12 Federal Court and Judicial Bodies from Abuja are all on ground to participate for this year’s edition.” He said.

New Telegraph reports that the 2023 edition of the Chief Justice of Nigeria Games kicked off in Osogbo, the capital of Osun State with over 1500 athletes featuring in 11 sporting events.

Judiciary sportsmen and women across the country gathered together at the Osogbo City Stadium for the Opening ceremony of the biggest sporting events in the Nigerian Judiciary system.

The National Sports Association for Judiciary (NASAJ) came into existence in 1994, while the first edition of the Chief Justice of Nigeria Sports Competition, took place in 1995.

However, the opening ceremony was the Match Past event, which was won by the Court Of Appeal, Abuja.