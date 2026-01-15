Osun State Governor, Ademola Adeleke, has extended his congratulations to Justice Joseph Oyewole on his recent appointment to the Supreme Court, describing the achievement as well-deserved and a source of pride for the state.

In a press statement issued on Thursday by his Spokesperson, Olawale Rasheed, Governor Adeleke commended Justice Oyewole’s exemplary character and impressive track record in the administration of justice.

The governor said the appointment reflected Justice Oyewole’s long-standing dedication to the judiciary and his consistent display of professionalism over the years.

He said, “I heartily congratulate Hon. Justice Joseph Olubunmi Kayode Oyewole on his appointment to the bench of the Supreme Court.

READ ALSO:

“Hon. Justice Oyewole is an embodiment of integrity, and his commitment to justice is unparalleled.

“His elevation to the bench of Nigeria’s topmost court is a proud moment for us in Osun, and on behalf of the good people of the state, I celebrate this remarkable achievement.”

Adeleke also expressed confidence in the ability of the new Supreme Court Justice to discharge his duties with distinction, citing his extensive experience on the bench.

“Going by his antecedents in effectively and dispassionately dispensing justice in over two decades on the bench, I have no iota of doubt that Hon. Justice Oyewole will excel in this new role”, he added.