Adeleke Greets Oyetola At 69, Calls Him ‘Big Brother’

Governor Ademola Adeleke has felicitated the former Governor of Osun State and Minister of Blue Economy, Adegboyega Oyetola on the occasion of his 69th birthday anniversary.

In a statement he personally signed on Friday, Governor Adeleke described the advancing age of the minister as a divine grace and prayed to God to grant the minister more blessed years on earth.

“It is my pleasure to congratulate my dear big brother on the occasion of his birthday.

“I thank God for granting my predecessor another blessed year.

“On behalf of the people and government of Osun state, I convey our heartfelt good wishes.

“Wherever my brother is, he should please enjoy his day”, Governor Adeleke noted in the statement.