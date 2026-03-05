Adeleke Greets Ex-President Obasanjo At 89

Osun State Governor Ademola Adeleke has congratulated former President Olusegun Aremu Obasanjo on the occasion of his 89th birthday, celebrating his life as one marked by distinguished service and enduring contributions.

Adeleke praised Obasanjo’s lifelong commitment to Nigeria, serving on the field as a military officer to secure and preserve the nation, and as a civilian leader, undertaking initiatives that healed wounds and enhanced unity. He applauded him for harnessing the immense potential that comes with Nigeria’s diversity during his administration.

The Governor, in a statement signed by his spokesperson Mallam Olawale Rasheed, saluted the Ex-President for the discipline and courage he showed in the face of daunting challenges, implementing reforms and actionable policies to address Nigeria’s difficulties. He noted that Chief Obasanjo’s contributions to Nigeria’s unity and economic growth remain outstanding and worthy of acknowledgment.

“It is my honour to celebrate an outstanding leader whose life has been marked by service and contributions to nationhood, His Excellency, Chief Olusegun Aremu Obasanjo, a former President of the Federal Republic of Nigeria, as he marks 89 years today,” Governor Adeleke was quoted as saying in a congratulatory message.

“As a leader, Chief Obasanjo inspires selflessness and devotion to the public good, taking decisions that advance national progress. As Head of State, Chief Obasanjo oversaw the restoration of democracy in Nigeria in line with the aspirations of Nigerians, and as a civilian president, he initiated a series of reforms that took Nigeria out of difficulties and set it on the course of growth and prosperity.”

Governor Adeleke prayed to God to sustain Chief Obasanjo in health and strength so that he may continue to provide wise guidance and a profound perspective on national progress, especially at a time like this.