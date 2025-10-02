Adeleke Grants Amnesty To 36 Convicts

In commemoration of Nigeria’s 65th Independence Anniversary, the Governor of Osun State, Ademola Adeleke, has granted amnesty to 36 convicts currently serving sentences at the Nigerian Correctional Service facilities in Ilesa and Ile-Ife.

The gesture, made in line with the powers conferred on the Governor under Section 212 of the Constitution of the Federal Republic of Nigeria (1999 as amended), follows the recommendations of the State Advisory Council on Prerogative of Mercy.

In a proclamation issued under his hand and the Public Seal of Osun State, dated September 24, 2025, Governor Adeleke declared:

“WHEREAS, the Governor of Osun State of Nigeria has granted amnesty to the convicted persons listed and attached hereto, who are subject to the jurisdiction of Osun State; “NOW KNOW YE THAT I, Senator (Dr.) Ademola Jackson Nurudeen Adeleke, the Governor of Osun State of Nigeria, in exercise of the powers conferred upon me by Paragraph (a) Subsection (1) of Section 212 of the Constitution of the Federal Republic of Nigeria 1999 (as amended), and acting in accordance with the Advisory Council of State designated under Subsection (2) of the said Section, am graciously pleased to extend my mercy to the said thirty-six (36) convicts.”