Adeleke Grants Amnesty To 36 Convicts To Mark Nigeria’s Independence

In commemoration of Nigeria’s 65th Independence Anniversary, the Governor of Osun State, Ademola Adeleke, has granted amnesty to 36 convicts currently serving sentences at the Nigerian Correctional Service facilities in Ilesa and Ile-Ife.

The gesture, made in line with the powers conferred on the Governor under Section 212 of the Constitution of the Federal Republic of Nigeria (1999 as amended), follows the recommendations of the State Advisory Council on Prerogative of Mercy.

In a proclamation issued under his hand and the Public Seal of Osun State, dated September 24, 2025, Governor Adeleke declared:

“WHEREAS, the Governor of Osun State of Nigeria has granted amnesty to the convicted persons listed and attached hereto, who are subject to the jurisdiction of Osun State;

Now Know Ye That I, Senator (Dr.) Ademola Jackson Nurudeen Adeleke, the Governor of Osun State of Nigeria, in exercise of the powers conferred upon me by Paragraph (a) Subsection (1) of Section 212 of the Constitution of the Federal Republic of Nigeria 1999 (as amended), and acting in accordance with the Advisory Council of State designated under Subsection (2) of the said Section, am graciously pleased to extend my mercy to the said thirty-six (36) convicts.

By this act, I remit and release unto them all pains, penalties, and punishments whatsoever that may have accrued from their convictions, and I hereby require all to whom it may concern to take due notice thereof.

And For So Doing, this shall be a sufficient warrant. Given under my hand and the Public Seal of Osun State, Nigeria, this 24th day of September, 2025.”

The beneficiaries of this Independence Day amnesty include men and women convicted mostly of minor offences such as stealing and conspiracy, many of whom had served substantial portions of their sentences.

List of convicts granted Independence Day Amnesty from Ilesa Correctional Centre: Kehinde Ganiyu, Isiaka Mohammed, Oluwatosin Femi, Adebisi Adeniyi, Rotimi Paul, Oyewole Sunday, Ojo Adewale, Tajudeen Ridwan, Jokotola Quadri, Akinola Taofeek Onibukun Adebisi, among others.

Speaking on the development, Governor Adeleke emphasized that the decision reflects the spirit of compassion, justice, and renewal which Nigeria’s Independence Day represents:

“As a government of the people, we remain committed to upholding justice while extending mercy to deserving citizens. This amnesty is not only a gesture of freedom but also a call for true rehabilitation, reintegration, and a fresh start for these individuals,” the Governor said, in a statement signed by his spokesperson, Mallam Olawale Rasheed.