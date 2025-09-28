Adeleke Govt Unveils Initiative To Empower Young Entrepreneurs, Leaders

The Osun State Government has reaffirmed its commitment to strengthening youth inclusion in governance and decision-making through fresh initiatives aimed at promoting entrepreneurship, leadership, and creative enterprise among young people.

This was made known at a stakeholders’ convergence organised by the Ministry of Youth Affairs in Osogbo, which brought together government officials, civil society advocates, youth leaders, and entrepreneurs from across the state. The programme was held under the theme “Youth Inclusion, Participation and Decision Making.”

Special Assistant to the Governor on State Affairs, Hon. Aare Abdumajeed Oladimeji Oyeniyi, explained that the initiative is designed to give youths a platform to showcase their potentials, share ideas, and promote Osun-made products.

“Not everyone can be given a political appointment, and that is why we are charging our youths to come and learn from those who have become successful in their various fields. Our goal is to share ideas, showcase potentials, and encourage Osun-made products. To participate, the simple criterion is that you must already be a CEO or actively leading a venture,” Oyeniyi said.

Describing Governor Ademola Adeleke’s administration as youth-friendly, Oyeniyi urged young people to continue supporting the governor, stressing that his policies are targeted at their growth and development.

Chairman of the planning committee and Technical Adviser to the Commissioner for Youth, Comrade Moses Adewuyi, said youth stakeholders were drawn from all 30 local government areas of the state. He noted that a communiqué capturing key resolutions and recommendations will be presented to Governor Adeleke.

Participants also commended the state government for ensuring fairness and transparency in the selection process.

Mr. Onitiju Kehinde, a polio survivor and disability community leader from Ife Central Local Government, described his selection through an open registration process as a major shift from political influence. “When I saw the registration online, I was excited but thought political power would determine selection. To my surprise, I received an email inviting me as a participant,” he said, praising the government for giving persons with disabilities “a voice and opportunities beyond begging.”

Mrs. Ishola Modupe Olanrewaju, CEO of Oroki Foods, said despite holding a PhD, she is proud to run a successful pap (ogi) production business that empowers others. She urged the government to support local producers through contracts, stressing that “we have the capacity to meet demands and create jobs.”

Commissioner for Youth, Hon. Olagunju Moshood Olalekan, reiterated the Adeleke administration’s dedication to youth and women empowerment.

He assured participants that the governor remains proactive in addressing youth-related issues to make lasting positive impacts in their lives.

The Ministry of Youth Affairs confirmed that the initiative will continue as part of the administration’s broader effort to promote youth participation in governance and drive economic growth across Osun State.