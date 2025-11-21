Adeleke Flaunts ICT Achievements, Inaugurates Digital Advisory Council

Governor Ademola Adeleke of Osun State has celebrated the achievements of his administration in the technology and innovation sector as he inaugurated a digital economy advisory council to strengthen the ongoing tech revolution in the state.

Mr Kola Aina, a venture capitalist, is to serve as chairman. Other members of the 20-member council include Ms Blessing Ajimoti, Mr Tomiwa Aladekomo of Tech Cabal, Mr Kola Omole of Sales Google, Mr Akinbiyi Akinoluyemi of Enterprise Soft, Mr Jude Feranmi of The Founders Hub, Mr Olumide Osewa of Broadband Globacom, Prof Abiodun Aibinu, Ms Titi Akinsanmi, Oladele Tolulope Ayo of Amazon, Mr Femi Longe of BTrust Builders, Mr Olabintan Adebowale of WegoHostU LLC, Mr Segun Solomon of Madros Technologies, Mr Michael Fafiyebi of Innox Technologies and Olanipekun Famoroti of Xtremetech.

At the event, in which the governor was represented by the Commissioner for Political Affairs and Regional Integration, Dr Biyi Odunlade, the governor reminded Osun people of the neglected state of the tech sector when he took over in 2022 and listed achievements of his administration from 2022 to date in the ICT sector.

“I will start this address by reminding us of the state of the Osun Tech sector when I assumed office on November 27th, 2022. Osun state then has no ICT policy. Our administration has introduced the State ICT policy now under implementation.

“As of 2022, Osun has no tech innovation policy. Our government has developed and delivered the Osun State Tech Innovation Policy also under implementation. We started the fibre optics broadband project, which is presently under review for sustainability.

“Osun domesticated the National Startup Act to enhance the development and empowerment of Tech entrepreneurs and local tech hubs for thriving innovations and collective prosperity.

Osun was the second state to domesticate the law. Our government increased Google mapping coverage of Osun from below 50 per cent to over 60 per cent. We are supporting private sector-led development of digital hubs to deepen statewide innovations and digital entrepreneurship.

Affirming his administration’s commitment to science and technology as instruments of sectoral development, Governor Adeleke said, “The creation of this Council is part of our long-term strategy to build a strong digital economy, and this team of experts will guide the State on policies, projects and partnerships that will deepen our digital capacity.

“Your role will include advising the government on innovation, digital skills, data governance, emerging technologies and the future of work.

We want Osun to be known as a place where ideas grow, innovations are encouraged, and technology-driven careers are driven by young people. We want startups to thrive and digital entrepreneurs to find support and a clear pathway for scaling their businesses.

“This Council is therefore coming at the right time, and we believe your expertise will help us translate these foundations into sustainable systems and measurable impact. Your recommendations will shape digital policies, guide investments and strengthen our innovation ecosystem.

“I urge all members to serve with dedication and integrity, as this work goes beyond advisory functions, but is more about shaping the future of Osun. The decisions we take today will determine the competitiveness of our State in the next decade. I also encourage you to work closely with ministries, institutions, youth organisations and the private sector. Technology thrives on collaboration as no single agency can do it alone”, the governor told the assembly of digital experts in attendance.

Speaking earlier, the Commissioner for Science, Technology and Innovation, Hon Maruf Ayofe, expanded on the Governor’s submission, listing several initiatives such as digital skills training and free WiFi projects, amongst others, being implemented by the ministry.

He described Adeleke’s administration as strongly pro-tech right from inception, as he noted that the government is touching new grounds long neglected in the past, including the inauguration of the advisory council.

The Special Adviser to the Governor on Science, Technology and Innovation, Hon. Azeez Badmis, described the inauguration of the council as a game-changer, noting that the event marks a new level of public-private sector partnership for the development of Osun’s digital economy and tech innovations.

“Today is a landmark point for the tech sector in Osun state. Stakeholders in the public and private sectors now have a common forum to drive tech ideas to place Osun ahead in the comity of states. I congratulate our tech-savvy Governor for the vast achievements in the ICT sector”, the Special Adviser noted.

Members of the newly inaugurated council commended the deep commitments of the Adeleke administration to tech and innovation development of Osun State.