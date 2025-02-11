Adeleke Flags Off Remodeling Of Osogbo Township Stadium

Share

…Promises handsome rewards for excellence

Osun State Governor, Ademola Adeleke, on Tuesday, flagged off construction and remodelling of Osun township Stadium, saying if completed, it would be of high standard capable of accommodating all sporting activities that can bring development to the state.

To this end, the governor promised to reward handsomely any sportsman and woman in Osun who excels in any sporting competition in Nigeria and across the world.

He said the new stadium would host various field and track events after its completion.

“The stadium will be a beautiful edifice to behold, and everyone will be happy to be here.”

The governor spoke at the groundbreaking and flag-off ceremony for the development and remodelling of the Osogbo Stadium Sports Complex in Osogbo, the state capital.

”Our dream is to build a stadium with the capacity to host various sporting events such as the National Sports Festival, and National Youth Games, and, more importantly, to host some of our national teams, including the Super Eagles, in their various continental and international matches.

“When I came in as the governor of the state, this stadium was in terrible condition. The state of sports in Osun was appalling. We, therefore, decided to do some remarkable things that can boost the development of sports in the state.

“This project is not mere renovation but the redevelopment and remodelling of the state sports stadium to attain global standards. We have a big vision of Osun State with the best sporting facilities in the country.

“Let me inform you that the remodelling does not stop at the football pitch alone, where there will be three major pitches of international standard. It will also include pitches for other games such as volleyball, swimming, handball, hockey, basketball, and a host of others.

“The remodelling will also include a befitting indoor sports hall, hostels for the athletes, and a state-of-the-art 4-star hotel. We have built revenue generation into the entire project to ensure sustainability and short- and long-term viability. We envisage a self-sustaining, holistic sporting infrastructure.

“Our administration has a fully articulated sports development agenda. As part of the implementation process, we are putting up strong institutional structures. I am happy to inform you that we have finalized the legal framework for the creation of the Osun Sports Commission”.

