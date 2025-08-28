Adeleke Flags Off Inmates’ Enrollment Into Osun HIS

Osun State Governor, Senator Ademola Adeleke, on Thursday officially flagged off the enrollment of 1,200 inmates into the Osun Health Insurance Scheme (OHIS) and approved the commencement of free surgical operations for inmates at the Medium Security Custodial Centre, Ilesa.

The initiative, according to the Executive Secretary of the Osun Health Insurance Agency, Dr. Rasaq Akintunde Akindele, underscores the state government’s commitment to prioritizing the health, welfare, and rehabilitation of persons in custody.

In his remarks, Dr. Akindele commended Governor Adeleke for his unwavering support of the state’s health sector, noting that OHIS had become a model due to the governor’s backing.

“We appreciate His Excellency, Governor Ademola Adeleke, for his commitment to the development of the Osun health sector. This agency’s success today is a result of his tremendous support,” Akindele said.

Speaking at the event, Governor Adeleke said the programme followed a passionate appeal by the Osun State Controller of Corrections, CC Olalekan Rotimi Oluwadele (MNIM), during a courtesy visit to the Government House.

He stressed that inmates are citizens of Osun and deserve quality healthcare and dignity.

“Our administration does not discriminate on any basis—whether political affiliation, tribe, religion, or gender—in extending the dividends of democracy. Inmates in our correctional facilities are bona fide citizens of this state and country, and their healthcare and general well-being remain a priority,” the governor stated.

Adeleke highlighted previous health interventions, including the free enrollment of over 26,000 pensioners and persons living with disabilities into OHIS, provision of life-support equipment to vulnerable groups, and a large-scale eye screening programme for over 450,000 pupils in public schools.

“Out of these, 43,000 students received corrective glasses free of charge. Those needing medication or surgery also benefited at no cost. This intervention has relieved parents financially and secured a brighter future for our children,” he added.

The governor also assured continued investment in human capacity development, prompt payment of salaries and allowances, and other incentives to motivate healthcare workers.

In his address, CC Oluwadele described the initiative as historic, commending Adeleke’s consistent support for the Nigerian Correctional Service (NCoS). He recalled the governor’s amnesty for 53 inmates in December 2024, renovation of correctional vehicles, and prompt government intervention following the escape of seven inmates in May 2025.

“Your presence here today demonstrates your commitment to inmate welfare and rehabilitation,” Oluwadele said.

The Controller also applauded federal reforms under President Bola Ahmed Tinubu and Minister of Interior, Dr. Olubunmi Tunji-Ojo, particularly the upward review of inmates’ daily feeding allowance to ₦1,125.

However, he appealed for additional state support, requesting barbed wire and CCTV installations, solar power, festive food supplies, skill acquisition tools, expanded amnesty programmes, and educational resources for inmates. He also sought an armoured personnel carrier for custodial centres in Ilesa and Ile-Ife, and improved aftercare services for discharged inmates.

“Your leadership and generosity have made a significant impact on our inmates’ lives. In the spirit of Oliver Twist, we humbly ask for more,” he said.

The ceremony was attended by members of the State Executive Council, NCoS officials, and representatives of the Osun Health Insurance Agency.