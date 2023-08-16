Adeleke Flags Off 2nd Phase Of Imole Free Medical Outreach

In his determination to ensure residents of Osun State enjoy good health benefits, Governor Ademola Adeleke on Wednesday flagged off the 2nd Phase of free Imole medical Surgical Outreach.

It would be recalled that the first phase of Imole Medical Outreach was held between February and April 2023 with about twenty-two thousand (22,000) citizens of Osun benefitted from the surgeries, eye and medical care.

Speaking at the ceremony, which was held in Ilesa, Adeleke restated the commitment of his administration to be the well-being of the people of the state.

Adeleke said: “We believed in the philosophy that it takes a Healthy Nation to build a Wealthy Nation. We will therefore continue to invest the State resources to improve the health status of our people.

” We have come again, as a government that understands the need of its people to reach out to our citizens in order to alleviate their medical challenges.

“We have again made provisions to take care of various medical cases. The Government has provided adequate medications for this exercise and shall provide reading glasses for those that may require them.

According to the Governor, the current outreach program will take place in six centers with two (2) from each Senatorial district. We believe this will in no small measure reduce the current economic burden our people have had to bear.

” I take this opportunity to direct the Commissioner for Health to work out a plan to make this outreach a regular feature of this administration just as he urged the Ministry of Health to create a holistic agenda in this respect.

He said the programme should be mainstreamed across State health institutions saying that implementation of the above directive will make the outreach more sustainable, and more inclusive and expand the scope of benefit.

‘ I urge the Commissioner, the special advisers, the boards, and the management of the state health institutions to integrate the private sector in the expanded programmes. This will expand funding capacity and eventually deepen the delivery capacity of stakeholders.

“I like to thank all the members of the Committee and health workers on this team under the leadership of Professor Peter Babatunde Olaitan for their sacrifices in this call to duty.

Adeleke, however, thanks all our party faithful for their presence and seek the continuous support of all Osun citizens.