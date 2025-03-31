Adeleke Felicitates Muslims

Share

Osun State Governor, Ademola Adeleke, has congratulated Muslim Ummah in the state and beyond on the successful completion of this year’s Ramadan period, describing the 29-day fasting period as a divine grace for spiritual renewal.

Adeleke rejoices with Muslim faithful for the ease with which Allah makes the observance of one of the pillars of Islam, charging them to sustain the culture of giving and selflessness that characterised the Holy month.

He said: “In praise to Allah subhanawatahallah, I rejoice with Osun Muslim Ummah for the grace of witnessing the conclusion of this year’s Holy month of Ramadan.”

Share

Please follow and like us:

Share this: Facebook

X

More

WhatsApp

Telegram

LinkedIn

Threads

Email

