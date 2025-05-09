Adeleke Felicitates Asiwaju Musulumi Badmus On Birthday

Share

Osun State Governor, Senator Ademola Adeleke, has extended warm felicitations to the Asiwaju Musulumi of Yoruba Land, Edo, and Delta States, Olatunde Khamis Badmus, on the occasion of his birthday.

In a statement issued on Friday in Osogbo, Governor Adeleke described the Chairman of Tuns Group of Companies as a towering figure in the religious, economic, and community development landscape of Osun State and Nigeria at large.

The Governor praised Chief Badmus for his unwavering contributions to national development, saying, “Alhaji Badmus is an institution in himself—his impact cuts across religion, commerce, and community service. He is a father to all, transcending political and religious affiliations.”

Governor Adeleke noted that Chief Badmus, a respected elder statesman and recipient of numerous accolades, has remained a pillar of support for the state since its creation in 1991, playing an instrumental role in its socio-economic progress.

“Our dear Asiwaju is a deep lover of people, a leader with a heart of compassion for the poor, an agent of empowerment for the less privileged, a leader of faith across the nation, and a supporter of good governance. He is quite happy with our delivery in Osogbo and other towns in Osun State,” the Governor said.

He further commended the business magnate for his philanthropic endeavors and efforts in fostering unity and development within the Muslim community and beyond.

“On behalf of the government and people of Osun State, we celebrate our dear Asiwaju Musulumi today—a business mogul, a father of the state, a builder of humanity, and an astute manager of human and material resources. We wish him many more blessed years in the service of God and humanity,” the statement concluded.

