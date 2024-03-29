Adeleke Extols President Tinubu At 72

Osun State Governor, Ademola Adeleke has rejoiced with President Bola Ahmed Tinubu on the auspicious occasion of his 72nd birthday, eulogizing him as a visionary leader dedicated to a future of prosperity for Nigeria.

Adeleke in a statement signed by his spokesperson Mallam Olawale Rasheed, hailed President Tinubu for his tough but promising economic decisions for the country, noting that the President’s policies and interventions reinforce hope that a new Nigeria where prosperity flows and aspirations can be met is possible.

The Governor lauds the president for the pragmatic leadership demonstrated so far in tackling the numerous challenges facing Nigeria, eulogizing President Tinubu’s depth of commitment, resilience and ideas in making the country work for all.

“I heartily rejoice with President Bola Ahmed Tinubu on the auspicious occasion of his 72nd birthday.

“President Tinubu is an exceptional leader, taking on the challenges that have stunted the growth of the country for years and opening a path for a future of prosperity. Under his guidance, Nigeria is weaning itself of the culture of waste and unproductivity, reaffirming our collective desire for progress and development.

“On behalf of the good people of Osun State, I congratulate His Excellency President Bola Ahmed Tinubu on the grace of a new age and appreciate him for his service and leadership for the country.

“While joining family members and associates in sharing in the joy of the new age, praying for more celebrations in good health, and alertness as he continues to contribute to the progress of Nigeria and beyond”, the Governor noted in a congratulatory message.