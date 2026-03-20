Adeleke Extols Faith, Unity As Osun Muslims Celebrate Eid-el-Fitr

Osun State Governor, Ademola Adeleke, has congratulated Muslim faithfuls in Osun State on the successful completion of the holy month of Ramadan.

In a statement signed by his Spokesperson, Mallam Olawale Rasheed, the Governor acknowledged “The devotion and discipline demonstrated throughout Ramadan,” noting that the holy month represents “not only abstinence but a deep commitment to compassion, social justice, and community service.”

Adeleke gave “a strong assurance to the Muslim community in Osun State that his administration remains attentive to their aspirations, values their contributions, and will continue to protect their rights, support their institutions, and ensure fair inclusion in governance and development initiatives.”

“Osun under my leadership will continue to be a state where religious harmony is preserved and where no group feels marginalised,” assuring that “policies and programmes of government will always reflect equity, sensitivity, and respect for all faiths accordingly.” – Governor Adeleke emphasised

He further noted that “the enduring lessons of Ramadan are critical to sustaining Osun’s shining light.” He urged Muslim faithful to “sustain these virtues beyond the fasting period and to continue to play active roles in strengthening peace and social cohesion across communities.”

Addressing Muslim Ummahs of the state, Governor Adeleke reaffirmed “his administration’s resolve to deliver people-focused governance, deepen grassroots engagement, and expand opportunities for all,” stressing that “the government remains committed to improving welfare, infrastructure, and economic prospects for citizens.”

He also called on the Muslim Ummah to “use the occasion of Eid-el-Fitr to pray for Osun Local Government against political saboteurs and power mongers,” while encouraging citizens to “celebrate peacefully, support one another, and extend acts of kindness to the less privileged.”

“As we celebrate this sacred festival, I assure our Muslim brothers and sisters that your government stands with you, listens to you, and works for you accordingly,” the Governor stated.