Adeleke Extols Chairman Of Imole Movement, Oladipo On Birthday

Osun State Governor, Ademola Adeleke, has congratulated the Chairman of the Imole Movement, Prof. Wale Oladipo, on the occasion of his birthday, describing him as “a rare gift to humanity.”

In a felicitation message issued by his spokesperson, Mallam Olawale Rasheed, the governor recalled the highly successful professional and political career of the Ife-born nuclear specialist, describing him as “an accomplished and exceptional professional within the political space who is contributing holistically to the development of Osun State and Nigeria as a whole.”

Governor Adeleke, while commending the Chairman of the Governing Council of Osun State University for his leadership role in the emergence and success of the Imole administration, praised Prof. Oladipo’s courage on the political battlefield.

“Your leadership provided the energy for the overwhelming victory recorded in 2022,” the governor said.

“We are proud of your leadership roles, then and now. We appreciate you as you continue to lead the Imole family into the new and bigger tasks ahead. Our administration has delivered on its promises to the people of Osun State. What you and other Imole leaders outlined in our five-point agenda have been faithfully implemented. Our administration has not disappointed the electorate on any front.”

The governor also commended Prof. Oladipo for his contributions to the growth and development of university education in the state, particularly during his tenure as Chairman of the Governing Council of Osun State University.

“Under your watch, rapid infrastructural and academic development were achieved. Projects abandoned for over a decade were completed, while new ones were initiated and delivered. Academic programmes that were at risk of losing accreditation were restored, and the university regained its status as a leading institution of choice. Your leadership in this regard was indispensable,” he said.

Governor Adeleke, on behalf of the Imole team, the people, and the government of Osun State, congratulated Prof. Oladipo on the milestone, wishing him many more years of impactful service to the state and humanity.

“Our dear leader, happy birthday,” the governor added.