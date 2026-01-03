Adeleke Expresses Satisfaction With Fiscal Transparency Report On Osun

Osun State Governor, Ademola Adeleke, has described the recently released 3rd Quarter Fiscal Transparency Report as a validation of his administration’s commitment to transparency and accountability in public governance, contrary to what he described as baseless allegations from the opposition.

Osun scored 100 percent alongside 10 other states in the 2025 Third Quarter Fiscal Transparency report recently released by BudgIT Nigeria. According to the Governor, this is the highest performance Osun State has achieved so far in more than a decade, declaring that “it is a fantastic New Year gift for the people of Osun State.

“We run a transparent, due process administration. Across the sectors, our budgetary process receives accolades and applause. Osun State has once again distinguished itself on the national stage, emerging as one of only 11 states to score a perfect 100% rating in the Q3 2025 Fiscal Transparency League Table.

“The latest report has shamed the opposition again and affirmed that Osun in the last three years has been excellently managed going by national and global standards and going by positive ratings from observers, citizens and res- idents of the state.

“This ranking, which assesses states on the availability, timeliness, and completeness of key public finance documents, the functionality of e-procurement portals, and the accessibility of fiscal data repositories, underscores Osun’s strong commitment to open governance.

“I remind Osun people that our dear state came first on primary health care access in the South West. We moved to number 7 from number 33 in national examination rating. We reduced Osun debt by over 40 percent. We pushed back infra deficit from over 80 percent by 40 percent.

These are all ratings from federal agencies. “Now we came first in fiscal budgetary transparency. This remarkable achievement is a clear testament to our undiluted commitment to transparency and fiscal responsibility as pillars of good governance.

Under our watch, Osun has strengthened public financial management systems, embraced openness in budgeting and procurement, and built public trust,” the governor said.