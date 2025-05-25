Adeleke expresses concern over Ilesha Correctional Centre Jail Break

Share

Osun State Governor, Senator Ademola Adeleke, has expressed the concern of the government and good people of the state over the Ilesha Correctional jailbreak in which seven awaiting trial inmates escaped on Tuesday.

Accordingly, Governor Adeleke has vowed that no amount of effort will be spared by his administration in teaming up with the Federal Government to unravel the immediate cause(s) of the jailbreak in which, currently a 5 million naira reward has been announced by the FG to be given to anybody or group with useful information that will lead to the arrest of the 7 escapees.

The Osun State Governor made this vow when he led a high-powered government delegation of the state, including all the service chiefs from the Nigeria Police, DSS, Immigration, NSCDC, NDLEA, among others, to the Centre for an on-the-spot assessment of the unfortunate jail break at Ilesha.

Governor Adeleke, who described the incident as unfortunate, also declared the readiness of his government to collaborate with security agencies in the state to unravel what he described as the mystery behind the jailbreak that will lead to the eventual re-arrest of the escapees and their masterminds wherever they are, anywhere in the world.

Represented by the state commissioner for Information and Public Enlightenment, Oluomo Kolapo Alimi, alongside the Special Adviser to the governor on Security, Barrister S.A. Ojo, Governor Adeleke commended the FG for putting in place, with immediate effect, a comprehensive investigation into the jailbreak.

Adeleke said, “On behalf of the government and good people of Osun state, I am here today to have a comprehensive look at what happened here on Tuesday, leading to the escape of 7 awaiting trial inmates from your Correctional Centre here at Ilesha.

“I want to give an assurance that the Osun State Government under my watch as its Chief Executive will do everything, morally and officially possible, to stop such a jail break from reoccurring in the future.

“To this end, all that needs to be done, particularly illuminating the Correctional Centre the more with a multi-million naira solar-powered electricity as well as improving on the poor existing perimeter wall fencing of the Centre, will be given a good look at, very soon by my administration.

“Both the Federal Government and Osun State Governments would therefore put their heads together to address the present condition of the Correctional Centre to prevent future occurrences of the unfortunate act.” Ended Governor Adeleke’s remark through Oluomo Alimi.

Earlier in his address while welcoming the Oluomo Alimi-led delegation to the Correctional Centre, the Controller of the Ilesha-based Correctional Centre, Mr C.C. Oluwadele, thanked the Governor and his team for the timely solidarity visit.

Reaffirming that no stone would be left unturned to re-arrest the 7 escapees, the Controller told the Osun state Government team that the escapees took advantage of the unfortunate rainfall of Tuesday to perpetrate the act.

He also told the Osun State Government delegation that a search party has been put in place already, in addition to the biometric data of the escapees already in the public domain.

