Adeleke Establishes Holding Camps For Displaced Persons

Osun State Governor, Ademola Adeleke, has directed the immediate establishment of three holding camps for displaced persons from Ifon, Ilobu, and Erin-Osun.

The Governor issued the directive after confirming the implementation of his earlier order for the distribution of food and relief materials through the palaces of each affected town.

This was disclosed in a statement signed by the Governor’s spokesperson, Olawale Rasheed, and made available to journalists in Osogbo on Wednesday.

“Now that the distribution of food and relief materials has commenced, I have directed the state emergency agency to proceed with setting up camps for displaced persons.

“Each town is to have a camp, preferably in their town halls or any designated location of their choice. Security agencies are to screen displaced persons before transporting them to the camps.

“The emergency agency will provide food and essential supplies for the displaced persons while the situation normalizes.

“The agency has also reached out to NEMA for additional support,” the Governor said.

Meanwhile, Governor Adeleke commended security agencies for swiftly implementing his directive to interrogate and prosecute key ringleaders of the communal crisis.

“All culprits must be brought to book. There must be accountability. I expect suspects to be charged to court as soon as possible,” he added.

The 24-hour curfew remains in effect, with security surveillance further tightened in the affected towns.

