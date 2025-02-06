Adeleke Engages 10,000 Youths For Imole Youth Corps

Share

..Says 250, 000 Jobs Created in the last Two Years

In a massive push for youth employment and engagement, Governor Ademola Adeleke of Osun State has inaugurated and inducted 10, 000 youth into the Imole Youth Corps.

At a grand ceremony held at the Freedom Park, Osogbo, the State capital, Governor said the occasion is “A major highlight of his administration’s push to address youth joblessness alongside other indirect steps to engage the youth across the sectors”

Addressing the members of the Imole youth corps clad in their uniforms, the Governor described the programme as “a transitional transitional arrangement designed to provide opportunities for our youth” from all walks of life.

“Today’s gathering is a continuation of our efforts to provide job opportunities for our teaming youth. Ten thousand youth spread across the 332 political wards are engaged to provide services in the area of health, security, environment and education”, the Governor noted, assuring that “the newly enrolled Imole Youth Corps members are to be trained to deliver support services across the grassroots economy and sectors”

He charged the corps members to demonstrate a strong commitment in whatever sector they are assigned, tasking them “to justify the confidence reposed in you by working diligently in your posted areas”.

The Governor spoke further on the efforts of his government to tackle the unemployment crisis: “Our administration is focused on tackling the unemployment crisis. We note the widespread joblessness among the youth.

“Our first decision is to create an enabling environment for job creation by both the government and the private sector. Part of the actions taken so far by the administration is to provide financial support to small businesses through cooperative movement, statewide infrastructure upgrades and the recent launching of the agropreneur programme.

“Through small business financing, this administration has provided lifeline and operational loans to thousands of grassroots entrepreneurs. Over Four Billion naira has so far been committed to this revolving loan scheme.

“Our government is also enforcing local content in the implementation of the state’s infrastructure projects. We engage local contractors who in turn employ local technicians, thereby imparting new skills. Additionally, local suppliers are patronized. We ensure Osun money revolves within Osun state.

“I am happy you announce that through our local content policy, financial access to businesses, and ongoing youth agropreneur programme, over 250,000 of our population were provided job opportunities.

“The figures are set to increase as we launch the agropreneur project in each of the 30 local governments and Area Council, the Governor explained.

He directed the Commissioner for Youth Development, Moshood Olagunju to enforce the performance evaluation system to ensure that the goals of the programme are realized, assuring the public that “the activities of the Imole Youth Corps will be subjected to regular performance evaluation. In this vein,

In his address to the Imole Corps members, the Commissioner congratulated them and tasked them to be good ambassadors of the newly created youth engagement platform.

“ I commend Mr Governor and the entire members of the State Executive Council on the successful take-off of the programme. Governor Adeleke has demonstrated now and then his love and passion for youth development”, the Commissioner posited.

