Adeleke Engages 10,000 Youths For Imole Youth Corps

In a massive push for youth employment and engagement, Governor Ademola Adeleke has inaugurated and inducted 10, 000 youths into the Imole Youth Corps.

At a grand ceremony held at the Freedom Park, Osogbo, the governor said the occasion is “a major highlight of his administration’s push to address youth joblessness alongside other indirect steps to engage the youth across the sectors”.

Addressing the members of the Imole youth corps clad in their uniforms, the governor described the programme as “a transitional transitional arrangement designed to provide opportunities for our youth” from all walks of life.

He said: “Today’s gathering is a continuation of our efforts to provide job opportunities for our teaming youth. “Ten thousand youths spread across the 332 political wards are engaged to provide services in the area of health, security, environment and education.

The newly enrolled Imole Youth Corps members are to be trained to deliver support services across the grassroots economy and sectors”.

He tasked the corps members to demonstrate strong commitment in whatever sector they are assigned, to justify the confidence reposed in them.

