Adeleke Enforces New Retirement Age For Teachers

Osun State Governor Ademola Adeleke has approved the enforcement and implementation of a new retirement age and length of service for teachers. According to a circular issued on Tuesday, those interested in enjoying the new retirement age of 65 years old and length of service, 40 years for teachers in public schools must comply with the guidelines as stipulated.

According to the guidelines, for a teacher to benefit from the scheme, he or she must be within the education cadre recognised in the scheme of Service. It also stipulates that the officer must be registered with the Teachers Registration Council of Nigeria, TRCN, be medically fit as ascertained by a qualified medical doctor and must not be under any disciplinary action. It also said that the eligible officer would be required to apply six months before he or she attains the age of 60 years or 35 years of Service, whichever was earlier.