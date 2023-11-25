Adeleke Embarks On Working Vacation To Europe, Moves To Woo Foreign Investors

Governor Ademola Adeleke of Osun State has embarked on a short working vacation to Europe and Asia to finalise partnership deals with investors and development partners.

The Governor, who has not gone on a break since assuming office a year ago, is billed to conclude partnership deals in several sectors with investors who had earlier visited the state.

Speaking before departure, the Governor said Osun people have the right to know about the movement of their Governor, hence his public disclosure of his short vacation abroad.

” This is a democracy. My masters are Osun people who elected me into office and to whom I am surely accountable. My trip is however a working one as I will be meeting foreign partners who are eager to join several sectors of our state economy.

The last one year has been rewarding as we have stabilised the state from inherited rot. We are reconstructing and simultaneously delivering good governance. That is why our 2024 budget is tagged budget of reconstruction and recovery.

In one year, we place Osun state on a path of sustainable development, upgrading critical sectors like education, health, culture and entertainment, water, sports, digital economy, workers’ welfare, infrastructures, and agriculture. We cap it with a multi-billion naira infrastructure plan now under implementation.

I thank the Osun people for their continuous support and prayers. At home and abroad, I am committed to delivering on our five-point agenda for a better life for our people, the Governor was quoted as saying.