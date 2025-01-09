Adeleke Distributes Relief Materials To Osun Disaster Victims

Share

Osun State Governor, Ademola Adeleke, on Thursday, distributed relief materials worth millions of naira to victims of various disasters across the state’s three senatorial districts.

The presentation of the items, which took place yesterday at the Osun State Emergency Management Agency (OSEMA) warehouse behind the State Government Secretariat in Osogbo, was carried out on behalf of the Governor by his Special Adviser on Emergency, Emiola Fakeye.

In a statement issued by the Commissioner for Information and Public Enlightenment, Oluomo Kolapo Alimi, the Governor reaffirmed his administration’s commitment to supporting disaster victims.

The statement read: “His Excellency, Senator Ademola Adeleke is resolutely committed to ensuring that none of the victims of one form of disaster or the other is left unassisted by the Imole Osun-led administration in the three Senatorial districts of the state.

“Today’s distribution of edibles and non-edibles comprising rice, garri, maize, roofing sheets, and other building materials estimated at several millions of naira is yet another commitment to proactive and responsive emergency management of the present administration in ensuring that no one is left behind in the wake of unforeseen events.

“While I enjoin you to take it as an act of God, I also pray that none of you experiences any form of disaster henceforth in this state.”

The Governor assured beneficiaries of adequate support, noting that the distribution would be conducted in phases to prevent overcrowding and ensure orderliness.

“To the disaster victims who are here today to benefit from my administration’s magnanimity as usual, I want to assure you that we have more than enough relief materials to go round all the affected victims whose profiles have already been captured by the officials of OSEMA under the leadership of Emiola Fakeye, the Special Adviser on Disaster Management in Osun.

“The distribution will, however, be done in phases to ensure orderliness, particularly to forestall stampede because of the large number of beneficiaries that have been documented as would-be beneficiaries by OSEMA.

“Therefore, if you do not get in phase one, automatically you will get in the remaining phases which have been captured and outlined by OSEMA officials.”

Adeleke further urged the people of Osun to adopt preventive measures to avoid future disasters, stressing the importance of preparedness and resilience.

“While I once again sympathise with you on behalf of the government and good people of Osun State, I must quickly state that the need to always take precautionary measures to prevent the occurrence of any disaster, big or small, cannot be dismissed with a wave of the hand.”

He also expressed gratitude to stakeholders who contributed to the success of the relief effort.

“Finally, I want to thank all stakeholders, particularly OSEMA officials, community leaders, and other partners, for their efforts in joining the Imole Osun-led government in making this type of intervention possible.

“Let us continue to work together to build a resilient Osun State where lives and livelihoods are safeguarded,” he concluded.

The relief items were distributed to victims drawn from all three senatorial districts of Osun State.

