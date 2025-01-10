Adeleke Distributes Relief Materials To Osun Disaster Victims

Share

Osun State Governor, Ademola Adeleke, yesterday, distributed relief materials worth millions of naira to victims of various disasters across the state’s three senatorial districts.

The presentation of the items, which took place yesterday at the Osun State Emergency Management Agency (OSEMA) warehouse behind the State Government Secretariat in Osogbo, was carried out on behalf of the Governor by his Special Adviser on Emergency, Emiola Fakeye.

In a statement issued by the Commissioner for Information and Public Enlightenment, Oluomo Kolapo Alimi, the Governor reaffirmed his administration’s commitment to supporting disaster victims.

The statement reads: “His Excellency, Senator Ademola Adeleke is resolutely committed to ensuring that none of the victims of one form of disaster or the other is left unassisted by the Imole Osun-led administration in the three Senatorial districts of the state.

“Today’s distribution of edibles and non-edibles comprising rice, garri, maize, roofing sheets, and other building materials estimated at several millions of naira is yet another commitment to proactive and responsive emergency management of the present administration in ensuring that no one is left behind in the wake of unforeseen events.

