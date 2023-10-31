Adeleke Dissolves Statutory Commissions

Osun State Governor, Ademola Adeleke has approved the dissolution of statutory commissions with immediate effect.

In a circular issued by the Secretary to the State Government, Hon Teslim Igbalaye, on Monday stated that the dissolution takes immediate effect.

The affected commissions according to the SSG are; the State Civil Service Commission, the Judicial Service Commission, the Osun State Independent Electoral Commission and the Osun State House of Assembly Service Commission.

The Secretary to the State Government conveyed the appreciation of Mr Governor to members of dissolved commissions for their selfless and meritorious service to the state.