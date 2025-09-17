OSun 2026: Adeleke Dismisses Claim On Joining ADC

The Governor of Osun State, Ademola Adeleke on Wednesday dismissed report suggesting that he was planning to join the African Democratic Congress (ADC).

Debunking the report in a statement signed by his spokesperson, Olawale Rasheed, the Governor described the claim as “A calculated attempt by those afraid of the Governor’s soaring acceptability to create confusion and uncertainty in the minds of the people of Osun state.”

“Our attention has been drawn to a report that Governor Ademola Adeleke is planning to join the African Democratic Congress (ADC).

“The report is not only untrue but we want to reiterate for the umpteenth time that Governor Adeleke remains committed to the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) and has no plan whatsoever to join the ADC or any party for that matter,”the statement noted.

READ ALSO

The statement urged the public to discountenance any report linking Adeleke with a defection move, enjoining members of the public not to succumb to the fake news millers and instead, focus their efforts on mobilising votes for his re-election bid under the PDP. “Governor Adeleke’s pre-occupation at the moment is the continued delivery of dividends of democracy to Osun people who resoundingly gave him their mandates three years ago. “Even more, Governor Adeleke and leaders in the PDP have been focused on galvanising the structures of the party for the ongoing voter registration ahead of next year’s election, which he is well-positioned to win. “Those behind the latest round of misinformation are trying to latch onto the huge goodwill that Governor Adeleke enjoys with the Osun people to sway support. The series of unsolicited endorsements of Governor Adeleke is rattling those afraid of the will of the people.”