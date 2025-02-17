Adeleke Directs Osun Residents To Stay Away From Secretariats

Share

Osun State Governor, Ademola Adeleke, has directed residents and politicians across political divides to stay away from Local Government secretariats to prevent further bloodshed and protect public property.

Reacting to the All Progressives Congress (APC) takeover bid of Local Governments in the state, Adeleke emphasized that with local government workers currently on strike, only security agencies should be allowed to secure the secretariats.

“I therefore direct all law-abiding Osun residents to stay away from the council secretariats, especially as they are expected to remain under lock and key,” the governor stated.

Expressing condolences to the families of victims affected by the crisis, Adeleke condemned the violence allegedly orchestrated by the APC and its supporters.

“I deeply sympathize with the families of those who lost their lives due to the APC’s illegal takeover bid and the chaos unleashed across the state.

“The PDP lost five members, with several others wounded.

“Two victims were from Iragbiji, Boripe Local Government, two more were killed in Ola Oluwa Local Government, and another was lost in Ikire. We must put an end to this bloodshed,” he lamented in a statement signed by his spokesperson, Mallam Olawale Rasheed.

The governor assured residents of their safety, reiterating that security agencies have been directed to take full control of all local government secretariats.

