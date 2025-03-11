Adeleke Directs Issuance Of Appointment Letters To Recruited Teachers

Share

Osun State Governor, Ademola Adeleke has directed immediate dispatch of appointment letters to newly recruited teachers in the State.

New Telegrah recalls that the immediate past governor of the state, Gboyega Oyetola, recruited some teachers after losing his re-election to the incumbent Governor.

However, the teachers were sacked by the present administration, with Governor Adeleke announcing a new recruitment exercise.

Addressing the State Executive Council during a meeting in Osogbo on Tuesday, Adeleke noted that all efforts by detractors to hinder his government from continuous delivery of good governance to the people of Osun have failed.

The Governor recalled recent unfortunate events in the state and vowed that he would not be swayed from the path of selfless service to the Osun people.

This was made known in a statement signed by the Commissioner for Information and Public Enlightenment, Kolapo Alimi and made available to journalists in Osogbo, the Osun State capital.

The statement said, “The Governor who further directed immediate action on letters of appointment to new teachers said ‘last month was a very busy and turbulent one.

“We were confronted with a misuse of federal power from the security services to judicial interpretation.

“A vicious, anti-democratic campaign was launched against our government. Osun was under siege in a manner nobody ever envisaged.

“But we survived the evil and offensive onslaught. We overcame forces of darkness that sought to impose anarchy on us. Our adversaries failed in their bid to plunge Osun into a killing field.

“With divine wisdom and mass support of our people, we retain and even consolidate our hold on the state.

“The local government election was successfully conducted, and the democratically elected administration was sworn in.

“A strong legal campaign is ongoing to eject illegal invaders of our local governments.”

