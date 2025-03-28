Adeleke Did Not Appoint Nephew As OSCOTECH Deputy Rector – Mgt

Share

The management of Osun State College of Technology, Esa-Oke, has dismissed claims that the State Governor, Ademola Adeleke, has appointed his nephew as the Deputy Rector of the Institution, noting that such reports are inaccurate and misleading.

Addressing Journalists in Osogbo on Friday, the institution’s Public Relations Officer, Abdulfatai Tijani, clarified that the polytechnic system does not permit the appointment of Deputy Rectors.

He explained that the position is determined through an election by members of the academic community, emphasizing that the report is entirely false.

According to him, “The writer is not familiar with the workings of the academic environment. The polytechnic system does not allow the appointment of Deputy Rectors.

“Deputy Rectors are always elected by members of the academic community, so the story is far from the truth.

“Furthermore, the claim that S.A. Adewumi is a nephew of the governor is completely unfounded. They are not related in any way. I am not speaking in defense of anyone; I am simply stating the facts as they are.

“The pen is so powerful that every individual who wants to write must cross-check the facts before going to press.”

On developments within the Institution, Tijani noted that the construction of the new Mass Communication Department building is nearing completion.

He reiterated the college’s commitment to fostering a stronger relationship with the media, which prompted his familiarization visit to the Correspondents’ Chapel.

“The Mass Communication Department structure is almost completed, and the school is making every effort to strengthen its relationship with the media beyond previous levels,” he added.

