Adeleke Deploys 1,750 Imole Teachers Corps To Osun Schools

As financial constraints delay planned mass teachera’ recruitment, Governor Ademola Adeleke has deployed a total of 1,750 Imole Youth Corps teachers to primary and secondary schools across Osun state.

The governor is also seeking more deployment of members of the National Youth Service Corps to Osun state for posting to schools in the state.

These measures are stop-gap actions to address personnel shortage in some schools and to prepare ground for the expansion of teaching personnel in critical subject areas.

The Imole Youth Corps members posted to the schools hold Nigeria Certificate of Education and University degree qualifications and are already functioning in various schools in the state.

The breakdown of the postings are as follows: Ayedaade – 65; Atakumosa East 35; Atakumosa west 43; Ayedire 47; Boluwaduro 44; Boripe 33; Ede North 74; Ede South 66; Egbedore 56; Ejigbo 87; Ife central 61; Ife East 28; Ife North 39; Ife South 50.

Others are; Ifedayo- 58; Ifelodun -58; Ila Orangun- 83; Ilesa East -61; Ilesa West- 68; Irepodun -43; Irewole- 74; Isokan -19; Iwo -87; Obokun- 50; Odo Otin -77.