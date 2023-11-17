Adeleke Denies Suspending Osun Chief Judge

Following the suspension of Osun State Chief Judge, Justice Oyebola Ojo and the appointment of a new CJ, the state government on Friday outrightly denied the claims that she was suspended by Governor Ademola Adeleke.

News Telegraph had earlier reported that Justice Ojo approached the National Industrial Court (NIC), Ibadan division over plots to remove her which the presiding judge, Justice Dele Peters granted a restraining order to Governor Adeleke and three others from removing her.

However, Justice Ojo was suspended on Thursday, November 16 and Adeleke ordered that Justice Yinka Afolabi should be sworn into acting capacity pending the time Osun State House of Assembly will investigate the petite filed against her.

Debunking the claims, the state government through the Commissioner for Information and Public Enlightenment, Kolapo Alimi in a statement issued on Friday noted that the petition and preliminary actions on the Osun state Chief Judge have been sent to the National Judicial Council (NJC).

He affirmed that Governor Adeleke has not defied any court order, stressing that “the Osun State House of Assembly that confirmed the appointment of Mrs Adepele Ojo, asked her to step aside is not a party to any ongoing case or Court Order.

He said: “It is safe to assert that all that is being posted online are mere stunts as the government is not aware of any pending case at this material moment. We also call the attention of the public that the misappropriated money over which the investigation is being carried out was appropriated by the State House of Assembly and the body has a constitutional right to inquire how money it appropriated was applied.

The staff of Osun State Judiciary, who are being denied their right by the Chief Judge and some of who joined in the petition, are employees of the Osun State Government under the authority of OSHA. “We reassure the public that appropriate representation has been made to the National Judicial Council, over the development and we affirm that the Chief Judge was not suspended by the Governor, as being mischievously represented by some sections of the media.” He enlightened that the State Assembly on the premise that an official cannot be on the seat whilst the investigation is ongoing, that asked the Chief Judge to step aside. He added: “The Governor only acted on the resolution of the House. To ensure there is no vacuum, the Governor appointed an Acting Chief Judge, as prescribed by the Constitution in a situation like this. “It is therefore the responsibility of the State Assembly to inform the public, NJC, and the Governor about its findings, on the conclusion of its investigation, and also make resolutions on the next line of action. “We want to put it on record that the Governor is a law-abiding person and will not do anything to compromise the rule of law. Whenever the court processes are served on the persons listed as Defendants in the alleged suit ( if any), they would take appropriate steps to react.”