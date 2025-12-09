Adeleke Denies Responsibility For JUSUN Strike

Osun State Governor, Ademola Adeleke, has distanced himself from the ongoing strike by the state chapter of the Judiciary Staff Union of Nigeria (JUSUN), insisting that the matter falls squarely under the jurisdiction of the state Chief Judge.

Adeleke’s position followed a December 8, 2025 letter from the Forum of Nigerian Bar Association (NBA) Branches in Osun, which accused him and his appointees to the Judicial Service Commission (JSC) of contributing to the industrial action. JUSUN had on September 22, 2025 shut down court operations across the state.

In a communique issued after its December 4 congress, the NBA urged the Governor to direct JUSUN to suspend the strike within seven days and ensure that their grievances are addressed through a structured process led by the JSC. It also demanded that government-appointed JSC members resume participation in meetings convened by the Chief Judge.

But reacting on Tuesday through his spokesperson, Olawale Rasheed, Adeleke dismissed allegations of boycott by his appointees, describing them as “unfounded.”

According to the statement, the ongoing paralysis in the judiciary stems from the Chief Judge’s “persistent refusal” to convene JSC meetings or implement the Memorandum of Agreement reached during the last JUSUN strike.

“For two consecutive years, the Honourable Chief Judge has failed, neglected, and refused to convene any meeting of the JSC despite several letters, formal applications, and reminders from the Attorney-General and JUSUN,” the Governor said.

The government challenged the Chief Judge and the NBA to produce evidence of any meeting invitation issued since the JSC was constituted.

Adeleke stressed that blaming him for the strike was unjust, arguing that the principle of separation of powers places the responsibility of convening JSC meetings solely on the Chief Judge, who serves as the Commission’s chairman.

He also dismissed claims that government appointees shunned JSC activities, noting that no meeting had been properly convened in line with Section 203 of the 1999 Constitution (as amended).

The Governor added that the only attempted meeting was based on an “unconstitutional” verbal order by Justice Shiyanbola, President of the Customary Court of Appeal.

That attempt also failed because the court premises were locked by striking JUSUN members on the scheduled date.