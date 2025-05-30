Adeleke Denies Rebuking S’Court Over Osun LG Crisis

Share

Osun State Governor, Ademola Adeleke has refuted a report published by a national daily alleging that he rebuked the Supreme Court over issues related to local government administration in the state.

In a statement released in Osogbo by his spokesperson, Mallam Olawale Rasheed, the Governor described the report as fake news, asserting that neither he nor his representative made any comment attacking the apex court.

Governor Adeleke, who is currently out of the state, was represented at a recent Nigerian Bar Association (NBA) event by the Commissioner for Information, Oluomo Kolapo Alimi.

According to the statement, the Commissioner did not make the remarks attributed to him. Rather, he urged the NBA to be more proactive in defending judicial officers who face political intimidation and blackmail.

Specifically, the Commissioner referenced a press conference recently held by some chieftains of the opposition All Progressives Congress (APC) in Osun State, during which they allegedly made false accusations against a High Court judge over a matter that had not yet been heard.

“The Honourable Commissioner who represented the Governor made specific reference to the press conference called by certain chieftains of the opposition APC in Osun State, where they cast aspersions on the integrity of a High Court judge in the state,” the statement said.

The Commissioner reportedly condemned such acts of blackmail and urged the NBA to defend affected judges in the interest of judicial independence.

Governor Adeleke reaffirmed his deep respect for the judiciary, especially the Supreme Court, stating that he would never support or approve of any form of attack or public criticism against the nation’s judicial institutions.

“Governor Adeleke did not rebuke or attack the judiciary or the Supreme Court as published by the newspaper. It is fake news that should be discountenanced by the judicial establishment and the general public,” the statement clarified.

The Governor also expressed gratitude for the award conferred on him by the NBA and pledged to continue promoting the rule of law and good governance as the chief executive of Osun State.

