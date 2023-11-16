Adeleke Declares Wednesday As Adire Osun Day

Osun State Governor, Ademola Adeleke has directed all public officials, appointed and elected, to start wearing Adire Osun every Wednesday to boost the industry and enhance the cultural strengths of the state.

In a circular issued by the Head of Service, Mr Ayanleye Aina, Governor Adeleke noted that the directive affected all categories of public servants across ministries, departments and agencies of government including tertiary institutions, local governments, local development council and area office.

Consequently, every Wednesday is adopted as Adire Osun Day with all accounting officers and heads of agencies expected to comply with the directive.

Additionally, all political appointees are also expected to comply with the directive from the State Executive Council to special advisers and other categories of appointees.

Governor Adeleke had presented the subject at the last State Executive Council meeting with unanimous approval and adoption.

The Governor noted that Adire actually has its source from Osun state, noting that the new decision will reassert the traditional claim of Osun to the Adire genre.

The Governor recalled his bilateral meeting with the Ogun state Governor, Dapo Abiodun where both Governors resolved to host an annual celebration of Adire Day.

Adeleke further announced his administration’s plan to create mini-industrial clusters to support the Adire industry and other craft sub-sectors in the state.

“Our administration is working on the creation of SME industrial clusters. The Adire and other craft sub-sectors will be supported to grow and flourish.

“By this decision, we are determined to rebuild the Adire industry that is under threat from foreign mass producers. We are poised to breathe life into our culture with Osun as the cradle of the Yoruba nation”, the Governor stated.