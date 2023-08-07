Adeleke Debunks Viral Salary Post, Affirms Take-Off Of UNILESA

Osun State Governor, Ademola Adeleke on Monday, advised the civil servants to disregard a viral post on a new salary scale for workers in the state being circulated.

The Governor in a statement signed by his spokesperson, Mallam Olawale Rasheed, and made available to journalists in Osogbo described the post as false and misleading as every content in it does not emanate from the State Government.

The statement hinted that since Adeleke assumed office as Governor, he has been committed to the welfare of workers, and at the appropriate time, will unveil measures to cushion the effect of subsidy removal on civil servants and the larger public.

He described the purported new salary structure being conveyed in the viral post as the work of mischief makers trying to unnecessarily arouse expectations of workers and trigger disaffection.

Meanwhile, the Governor has reiterated the commitment of his administration to the smooth and effective take-off of the University of Ilesa, Osun State

The Governor gave this assurance while receiving the leadership of the National Universities Commission, NUC, led by the Executive Secretary, Ambassador Chris Maiyaki at the Governor’s Country Home, Ede.

Adeleke assured the visiting NUC team that the state government will give all necessary support to facilitate the smooth take-off and sustainability of the university.

He described the Vice Chancellor of the University of Ilesa, Professor Taiwo Asaolu as a round peg in a round hole who was appointed based on his pedigree and ability to take the newly established university to stardom.

The Governor solicited the support of the NUC for the two-state universities, affirming the readiness of his administration to provide all needed logistics for the operation of the new university.

Earlier in his address, the Executive Secretary of NUC, Ambassador Chris Maiyaki commended Governor Ademola Adeleke for his nationally acknowledged enthusiasm for the development of education and passionate commitment to entrenching good governance.

Ambassador Maiyaki said the NUC team was in the State to gather first-hand information on the state of preparedness of the university for academic activities saying that the Vice Chancellor, Professor Taiwo Asaolu has briefed the commission adequately about the uncommon level of support given to the university by the state Governor.