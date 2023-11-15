Adeleke Debunks Snubbing Ooni Of Ife, Shares Actual Video

The Osun State Government has called on the public to ignore a video making rounds on the internet in which the Governor of the state, Ademola Adeleke appeared to snub the Ooni of Ife, Oba Adeyeye Enitan Ogunwusi (Ọjájá II) at an event.

Debunking the social media interpretation, the Commissioner for Information and Public Enlightenment, Oluomo Kolapo Alimi said the video was doctored by “agents of the opposition.”

The Commissioner who proved that the videos of the snub that went viral on Wednesday were fake released the original videos from the event.

READ ALSO:

The commissioner said, “The attention of the Osun State Government has been drawn to a doctored video being circulated on social media by agents of the opposition and fake news peddlers.

“Governor Ademola Adeleke and Ooni of Ife, HRM Oba Enitan Ogunwusi Ojaja II enjoy the best of relations as evident by the cordial exchange of pleasantries at the Palace of Osemawe of Ondo at the coronation of Senator Olubiyi Ajagunla.

“We are by this medium appealing to members of the public to disregard the doctored video in its entirety while we have uploaded the original videos for public consumption.”

Please watch the original video shared by the Osun State Government below: