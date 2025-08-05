Adeleke Debunks Lavishing State Funds On Foreign Travels

Osun State Governor Ademola Adeleke yesterday debunked the allegations of lavish spending on foreign travels and training against his government. Reports had claimed that the governor spent N2.8 billion on international travels, transport, and N1.674 billion on refreshments and meals.

However, in a statement yesterday by his spokesman Olawale Rasheed, he clarified that the travel expenses referenced were part of the annual budgetary provisions for training and capacity-building of public servants.

Rasheed said: “The amount being misrepresented as travel costs for the governor is, in fact, the combined expenditure for training, official trips, facility maintenance, and overheads across over 100 agencies, ministries, and parastatals within Osun State.” He added that many of the training sessions and engagements were conducted in the first half of the year to avoid clashes with the anticipated pre-election activities leading up to the 2026 governorship election.