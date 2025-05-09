Adeleke, Dangote, Otedola To Attend Owa Haastrup’s Coronation

Share

Osun State Governor, Senator Ademola Adeleke, alongside his counterparts from the South West region, will converge on Ilesa on Friday, May 23, for the coronation of His Imperial Majesty, Owa Clement Adesuyi Haastrup, Ajimoko III, as the Owa Obokun Adimula and Paramount Ruler of Ijesaland.

The high-profile event is poised to be a historic spectacle, drawing dignitaries from government, business, and across Nigeria’s diverse cultural spectrum, according to Chief Shola Oshunkeye, Chairman of the Media and Publicity Sub-Committee for the coronation.

In addition to the governors, several federal ministers and national leaders have confirmed their attendance, underscoring the national significance of the traditional installation.

The business community will also be strongly represented at the ceremony.

Africa’s richest man and Chairman of the Dangote Group, Aliko Dangote, and energy magnate Mr. Femi Otedola are among the prominent figures expected to attend, reflecting Owa Haastrup’s influence in the corporate world.

High Chief Lateef Bakare, the Ajirowa of Ijesaland and Vice Chairman of the Coronation Committee, said preparations are in top gear to host dignitaries from across the country and beyond.

“We are ready,” Chief Bakare affirmed. “Ijesaland is prepared to receive the world. Our culture, our heritage, and our hospitality will be on full display. We will not disappoint our governor, the people of Ijesaland, or our distinguished guests.”

The coronation of Owa Haastrup, a respected industrialist and statesman, is expected to further elevate the profile of Ijesaland and strengthen its socio-economic and cultural relevance in Nigeria’s national fabric.

