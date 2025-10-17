Adeleke Congratulates Ooni Of Ife At 51

Osun State Governor, Senator Ademola Adeleke, has joined other eminent Nigerians to congratulate the Ooni of Ife, Oba Adeyeye Ogunwusi, on the occasion of his 51st birthday.

The congratulatoty message was contained in a press statement issued by his spokesperson, Olawale Rasheed.

According to the statement, Governor Adeleke hailed the enduring legacy of the Arole Oduduwa, describing the revered monarch as “A beacon of peace, cultural rebirth, and national inspiration.”

He also noted that the Ooni’s reign has become synonymous with transformational traditional leadership, youth empowerment, and cultural diplomacy.

The Governor lauded the monarch’s contributions to the social and economic rejuvenation of Ile-Ife and his efforts in promoting unity among Nigeria’s diverse peoples and faiths.

Adeleke also highlighted the Ooni’s pivotal role as Chairman of the Osun State Council of Traditional Rulers, commending his commitment to fostering collaboration among royal fathers and strengthening traditional institutions across the state and beyond.

He said, “It gives me immense pleasure to celebrate our royal father, His Imperial Majesty, Oba Adeyeye Enitan Ogunwusi, Ojaja II, on the occasion of his 51st birthday.

“Kabiyesi’s life and reign continue to exemplify vision, courage, and compassion, attributes that define great leaders and enduring legacies.

“Kabiyesi has continued to project the glory of Yoruba culture and tradition on the world stage, advancing values of peace, unity, and progress.

“His consistent advocacy for youth inclusion and community development reflects a deep understanding of leadership as service to humanity.

“As Kabiyesi marks this new age in good health and divine favour, I pray to Almighty God and Eledumare to continue to grant him wisdom, long life, and renewed strength to guide his people and contribute to the prosperity of Osun State and Nigeria.”