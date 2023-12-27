Adeleke Congratulates New Ondo Gov, Wishes Him Rewarding Tenure

Governor Ademola Adeleke has congratulated the newly sworn-in Governor of Ondo state, Lucky Ayedatiwa, describing his emergence as “the will of God”

The Governor who again lamented the demise of former Governor Rotimi Akeredolu said God is the alpha and omega, the giver of life and power, urging the new Governor to continue his devotion to the service of the people and humanity.

In a statement signed by his spokesperson Mallam Olawale Rasheed and made available to journalists, Adeleke said: ” I rejoice with my colleague, the new Governor of Ondo state. This is a golden opportunity to expand the delivery of democratic dividends, heal the wounds of the past and unite the state for greater advancement.

” Ondo state has passed through multiple turbulence. It is my prayer that the power transition will deepen democracy and widen the hope and aspirations of the people for a people-oriented Governor.

“I wish my brother the best of tenure in the service of the state. I look forward to working with him and other colleagues for regional development cooperation and for national reform for a stronger economy”, Governor Adeleke was quoted as saying.