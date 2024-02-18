Adeleke Congratulates APC Members In Osun Appointed By Tinubu

Governor Ademola Adeleke of Osun State has described the state as a common estate that must be rallied around by all to attain desired growth and development, charging Osun indigenes recently appointed into various federal positions by President Bola Tinubu to let the interest of the state reflect in carrying out the tasks of their new offices.

The Governor who congratulated the appointees who are mostly members of the main opposition, All Progressives Congress (APC) in the state, said Osun comes first to him above any other consideration and so, sees their appointments as a win for the state.

According to the Governor’s spokesperson, Mallam Olawale Rasheed,

Adeleke said his administration is always open to the support and collaboration of Osun indigenes in President Tinubu’s government in changing the face of the state and putting smiles on its people, urging them to take their new positions as an opportunity to impact lives better.

“It is to my delight that I welcome the appointment of Osun indigenes into various positions by President Bola Tinubu. The appointments are an added benefit to Osun, as our people will enjoy the benefits of more hands in various positions to impact their lives and compliment my administration’s sincere efforts to set this state on a path of growth and development,” the Governor was quoted as saying.

“As I appreciate President Tinubu for the opportunity given to Osun indigenes in his cabinet, I charge the appointees to take their new positions as an opportunity to serve not only the interests of the APC but also the greater good of our beloved state.

“While our political affiliation may differ, as the Governor, my overridden interest is the progress of Osun, and I want to encourage the federal appointees to be swayed by the desire to see things change for the better for Osun people by supporting or collaborating with my administration on meaningful interventions.”

Gov Ademola Adeleke who reminds the appointees of the Osun identity they bring to new roles, said they should give their new jobs the best and positively spotlight the state with excellence in service delivery.

“On behalf of the good people of Osun State, I congratulate you all and express hope that you will do well in your various offices to the point that not only will you add value to the Osun identity but also make your offices count positively for Osun state and its people.”

