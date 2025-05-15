Adeleke Congratulates Akinola On Appointment As SWDC MD

Share

Osun State Governor, Ademola Adeleke, has extended his warm congratulations to Dr. Charles Akinola, former Chief of Staff to ex-Governor Gboyega Oyetola, on his appointment as Managing Director of the Southwest Development Commission (SWDC).

In a statement issued by his spokesperson, Olawale Rasheed, Governor Adeleke also commended President Bola Ahmed Tinubu for appointing an indigene of Osun to head a commission charged with driving the development agenda of the South West region.

The Governor urged Dr. Akinola to make the state proud by deploying his vast experience to build an efficient and visionary commission capable of restoring the South West’s historical prominence.

He encouraged the new SWDC chief executive to approach the role with fairness, transparency, and accountability, noting the high expectations for regional development.

“I want to congratulate Dr. Charles Akinola on his appointment as Managing Director of the Southwest Development Commission,” Adeleke stated.

“I am really glad and thank Almighty God that another of our sons has been elevated to such a high position. I am proud that an Osun-born technocrat has been entrusted with leading the commission to accelerate the development of the entire South West region.

“I urge him to discharge his duty with fairness, transparency, and accountability. He must bring his wealth of experience to bear on this sacred assignment. Rapid development can only come when we are united in our drive to uplift our region.”

Governor Adeleke assured that the Osun State Government under his leadership would fully support the commission’s efforts. “Our hands of partnership and collaboration are open,” he said.

He also expressed appreciation to President Tinubu for the appointment.

“I commend President Bola Tinubu for finding one of our own worthy of this crucial responsibility. We appreciate Mr. President’s continuous support for Osun State and our people. We will not let him down,” the statement concluded.

