Adeleke Completes, Commission 12-Year Abandoned Road Project In Osogbo

Share

In a landmark achievement, Governor Ademola Adeleke of Osun State has announced the completion and commissioning of the Pa (Oba) Adesoji Aderemi East Bypass, Ring Road in Osogbo, a project initiated 12 years ago under former Governor Rauf Aregbesola.

The vital infrastructure project, which enhances connectivity within the Osogbo metropolis, is divided into four key segments:

1. Osogbo/Iwo Road – Osogbo/Gbongan Road

2. Osogbo/Gbongan Road – Osogbo/Ilesa Road

3. Osogbo/Ilesa Road – Osogbo/Ibokun Road

4. Osogbo/Ibokun Road – Osogbo/Ikirun Road

Upon assuming office, Governor Adeleke’s administration prioritized the completion of the remaining two segments—Osogbo/Ilesa Road to Osogbo/Ibokun Road and Osogbo/Ibokun Road to Osogbo/Ikirun Road—bringing the long-awaited project to fruition.

The newly completed stretch, commonly referred to as the Stadium Roundabout – Oke Baale Roundabout – Ilesa Garage Roundabout, spans 6.0 kilometres in length.

The road features a total width of 19.5 meters, including a 1.2-meter median and two carriageways, each 7.8 meters wide with a 1.5-meter shoulder.

Enhancing the modern aesthetic of the road, the Adeleke administration undertook comprehensive landscaping of all four roundabouts. The six km dual carriageway is also equipped with solar-powered streetlights, ensuring safety and visibility while symbolizing the administration’s commitment to illuminating every section of the road—aptly described as bringing IMOLE (light) to Osun State.

Governor Adeleke emphasized that the completion of this project highlights his administration’s dedication to infrastructure development and the fulfilment of promises made to the people of Osun State.

“This milestone underscores our unwavering commitment to completing outstanding projects that benefit our people,” he stated.

The commissioning ceremony was further graced by the presence of Engr. Seyi Makinde, the Executive Governor of Oyo State, whom Governor Adeleke thanked for honouring the invitation to witness this significant event.

With this project now completed, residents and commuters in Osogbo can look forward to improved transportation, enhanced economic activity, and a modern road network that meets international standards.

Share

Please follow and like us: